Search for missing man in Bota Kiri halted due to darkness

IPOH: The search and rescue operation for a man feared to have drowned in Sungai Baru Labu, Bota Kiri near Seri Iskandar, was postponed late Wednesday evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah stated the search was halted at 6.40 pm due to fading light and safety considerations.

He confirmed in a statement that the operation would recommence at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The department initially received information about the incident at 5.46 am on Wednesday.

The missing individual, 27-year-old Muhammad Nurman Mohd Nor, reportedly failed to return home after herding cows and informing his father he was going to bathe in the river. – Bernama