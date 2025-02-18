IPOH: The search operation radius for two 16-year-old teenagers who are believed to have drowned in Sungai Perak near Kampung Terpus, Parit yesterday will be expanded to five kilometres (km) from the scene of the incident.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the operation continued at 9 am this morning involving around 25 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) of Pantai Remis, Pangkor, Seri Iskandar and Kuala Kangsar as well as police and surrounding residents.

“The operation began at the spot the two victims fell with the deployment of the Dog Unit (K9) and the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from Pangkor BBP.

“While heading downstream, we will move additional personnel using aluminium boats as well as the help of boats from villagers,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Yesterday, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement announced that two teenagers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Muhammad Shah, Parit were feared drowned after trying to retrieve a ball that fell into the river.

The fire department received a report of the incident at 4.21 pm from the public.

Meanwhile, Sabarodzi hoped that the operation carried out today would go smoothly despite the cloudy weather and the river current is quite strongly.

“We cannot make any expectations (of finding the victims). However, with the strength we have coupled with the help of the villagers, I think this operation will go smoothly,“ he said.