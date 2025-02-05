Seberang Jaya Hospital named northern region’s specialist heart centre

BUTTERWORTH: Seberang Jaya Hospital has been named the northern region’s primary referral centre for cardiology and paediatric cardiothoracic services, a move aimed at easing pressure on Penang General Hospital and improving access to specialist care.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the upgrade follows the completion of a nine-storey extension at the hospital, significantly expanding its capacity and medical capabilities.

“This will play an important role in decongesting other hospitals in the region,” Dzulkefly said, adding that the enhanced facilities would allow for faster access to complex medical treatment for residents.

He was speaking to reporters after the project’s handover ceremony today, which Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also attended.

With the new block, Seberang Jaya Hospital now houses 729 beds and 11 operating theatres. The facility is expected to begin operations in stages on May 5.

Beyond cardiology and cardiothoracic services, the hospital will host subspecialty departments, including otorhinolaryngology (ENT), paediatric cardiology and rehabilitative medicine, he said.

The RM371 million extension project was first commissioned in 2016 under a design-and-build contract managed by the Public Works Department (JKR).

Dr Dzulkefly also announced that 17 new projects valued at RM9.42 million will be launched under the federal government’s Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) within the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12).

A further 19 ongoing projects under RMK10, RMK11 and RP4 of RMK12, with a combined value of RM155 million, are also in progress.

Altogether, 36 healthcare projects worth RM165 million are slated for implementation in the state.

On another note, the minister flagged delays in several Health Clinic (KK) projects. Among them is the KK3 Bandar Tasek Mutiara, which has been stalled for nearly a year but is now back on track. Another, KK3 Mak Mandin, approved in 2023, has yet to break ground.

He also called for faster progress on the RM72 million KK2 Bayan Lepas clinic, which received special funding approval from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.