GEORGE TOWN: Penang will start processing all rezoning applications received in Seberang Perai after June 30, once the Seberang Perai Local Plan Draft (DRTSP 2030) is gazetted.

State Local Government and Town & Country Planning Committee Chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the DRTSP 2030 is currently being improved in its final draft report and once finalised, it will be presented to the State Planning Committee for approval and then submitted to the state authority for official gazetting.

“However, developers or landowners in the Seberang Perai area who wish to carry out development on their land may still submit rezoning applications until June 30, 2025.

“Any applications submitted after that date will not be accepted or processed by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Penang State Town and Country Planning Department,” he said in a statement today.

H’ng said that, to date, MBSP has received 79 applications, of which 58 have been approved, 13 rejected, and eight are still under review—all pending JPN’s consideration.

Meanwhile, rezoning applications submitted after June 30 will only be accepted and processed in areas governed by the Penang Island City Council, specifically in the Northeast District and the Southwest District.

He mentioned that the state government is concerned and hopes development in Seberang Perai will continue to progress in a planned, sustainable, and inclusive way.

This aligns with the aspiration to transform it into a prosperous, competitive, and people-friendly city, as outlined in the forthcoming gazetted DRTSP 2030.