Melaka activates disaster committees as haze hits unhealthy levels

MELAKA: The Melaka government has directed all District Disaster Management Committees to activate immediately in response to worsening haze conditions.

The move follows reports of unhealthy air pollution levels in parts of the state, attributed to cross-border haze carried by south-westerly winds.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that proactive measures are being taken under the National Haze Action Plan.

Continuous monitoring of the Air Pollution Index (API) is being conducted by the Melaka Disaster Operations Control Centre, with support from the Melaka Environment Department (DOE) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

As of 2 am, API readings showed Alor Gajah at an unhealthy level (PM2.5 reading of 157), while Bukit Rambai (94) and Bandaraya Melaka (86) recorded moderate air quality.

The state government has urged residents to take precautions, particularly high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

“The public is advised to reduce outdoor activities and avoid open burning to prevent further deterioration of air quality,” the statement read.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. – Bernama