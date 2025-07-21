Motorcyclist injured by kite string near Kepong Metropolitan Lake

KUALA LUMPUR: A motorcyclist sustained neck injuries after being entangled in a kite string while riding along Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 towards Sri Damansara near Kepong Metropolitan Lake Garden.

The incident occurred at 6 pm yesterday when the 27-year-old victim was traveling in the middle lane.

A kite string suddenly snagged his body, cutting his neck before snapping.

The rider immediately pulled over and sought medical treatment at a polyclinic in Selayang for rope friction burns.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 80 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for placing objects across the road and obstructing traffic.

A 41-second video recorded by the victim later went viral on social media, showing the injury and prompting calls for authorities to take action against those flying kites near roads.

The victim urged police to address the safety hazard posed by kite-flying activities in the area. – Bernama