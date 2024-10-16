Second wave: Flood evacuees in Sg Siput not allowed home yet - Exco

SUNGAI SIPUT: All flood evacuees at the three temporary relief centres in Sungai Siput have still not been allowed to return home after a second wave of floods struck last night.

Perak Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said this was because the affected areas are still unsafe.

“So far, no one has been allowed to return home. We are waiting for the high tide phenomenon, which is expected to occur on Saturday (Oct 19). We’ll decide after that whether they (the flood evacuees) can go back or not.

“Although the high tide involves the coastal areas, it may still affect villages in the interior areas (around Sungai Siput),” he told reporters after presenting donations from government agencies, government-linked companies and corporate firms to the flood evacuees here today.

Among the essential items donated, among others by the State Agriculture Department, Farmers’ Organisation Authority and the Perak Water Board, included blankets, pillows and food.

Mohd Zolkafly also said there was sufficient food and essential items for the victims sheltering at the three relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Lasah, Dewan Pandak Hamid Pusat Sehenti Orang Asli (OAOSC) Bawong and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan RLKT Lasah.

Sungai Siput is one of the worst flood-hit districts in Kuala Kangsar, with 809 people from 256 families housed at the three relief centres as of this afternoon.