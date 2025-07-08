Security guard faces murder charge over Sentul street fight

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today over the alleged murder of a man during a street fight in Sentul two months ago.

K. Nagentherah, 39, acknowledged the charge but did not enter a plea as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The accused is alleged to have killed 44-year-old K. Kumaran by the roadside at Taman Intan Baiduri, Sentul, at 9.23 pm on May 25.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries either the mandatory death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, with a minimum of 12 cane strokes if the death sentence is not imposed.

Magistrate M S Arunjothy scheduled the next mention for Sept 10 to allow time for the post-mortem report to be obtained.