SHAH ALAM: A security guard at an entertainment centre suffered a fractured hip after he was hit by a car while trying to break up a fight at Bandar Botanik, Klang early yesterday morning.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Foong said the victim, 33, was one of several security guards who tried to break up a fight between customers when a suspect decided to ram him with a car at about 2.30 am, adding that the victim also was hit during the fight.

“The victim was sent to Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang. Besides a fractured right hip, he suffered wounds to his abdomen but is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

The police subsequently arrested a man, 43, at about 3.30 pm today, he said, adding that the suspect had prior records relating to criminal offences and a drug offence.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 307 and 148 of the Penal Code, adding that the cause of the fight was still being investigated.