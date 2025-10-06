PUTRAJAYA: Security guards do not have the authority or right to request, hold or scan the identity card (MyKad) of the public, according to the National Registration Department (NRD).

NRD in a statement to Bernama said only five categories of officers are allowed to do so under Regulation 7(1), National Registration Regulations 1990, namely NRD officers, police officers, customs officers, military personnel on duty, as well as civil servants authorised by the Director General of National Registration.

“Any action by security guards to request or keep identity cards is against the law and action can be taken,“ it said.

The NRD also stressed that the use of electronic devices to scan MyKad data is also not allowed, as it is subject to provisions under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

“Any processing of personal data by private parties is subject to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, which sets out guidelines and obligations to protect individual personal information,“ according to the NRD.

Bernama contacted NRD to seek clarification on the issue, following a recent viral post on social media about a security guard at a premises who allegedly used an electronic device to scan MyKad.

The security guard’s action has sparked questions from the public about its legal validity.

As a security measure, NRD advises the public not to hand over their identity cards to any unauthorised individual and to report any violations to the relevant authorities immediately.