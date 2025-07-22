Senior immigration officer denies RM933k money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: A senior officer from the Johor Immigration Department has pleaded not guilty to five charges of money laundering, involving a total of RM933,295, in the Sessions Court here today.

Nas Suffian Nasrun, 41, denied all charges before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin. The offences allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2024, involving multiple bank transactions.

The first charge accuses Nas Suffian of directly engaging in money laundering by transferring RM224,840 from a man’s account to his mother’s bank account through 29 online transactions between November 1, 2023, and May 29, 2024.

He is also accused of receiving RM297,600 from unlawful activities, transferred from the same individual’s account to his personal account in 29 transactions between October 19, 2022, and August 8, 2024.

Another charge involves transferring RM113,375 from his account to another individual’s account in 32 transactions between April 16, 2023, and November 2, 2023.

The fourth charge states that he transferred RM209,080 from a company account he operates to his personal account through 55 transactions between July 29, 2022, and July 1, 2024.

The final charge alleges he moved RM88,400 from his mother’s account to his own in 17 transactions between November 5, 2023, and September 23, 2024.

All offences were allegedly committed at bank branches in Kota Damansara and Kajang. The charges fall under Sections 4(1)(a) and 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

If convicted, Nas Suffian faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the laundered amount or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali proposed an RM800,000 bail with additional conditions.

However, defence lawyer Muhammad Zaim Rosli requested a lower amount, citing his client’s financial responsibilities, including supporting five school-going children.

The court granted bail at RM100,000 with conditions, including monthly reporting to the MACC, surrendering his passport, and not interfering with witnesses.

The case will be mentioned on September 12. - Bernama