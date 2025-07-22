Desa Pandan traders to meet DBKL over delayed infrastructure upgrade

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will hold a follow-up meeting with traders in Desa Pandan tomorrow to address concerns over the delayed infrastructure upgrade project.

The session aims to find alternative solutions under the ‘Lestari Niaga’ initiative.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif confirmed the 3 pm meeting will include Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who is also the Titiwangsa MP.

“We have no issue going to the ground to meet the traders,“ Maimunah said after accompanying Communications Minister Gobind Singh Deo on a visit to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) today.

The demolition work, initially set for July 15, was postponed due to disruptions. Last week, Dr Zaliha instructed DBKL and the Federal Territories Department to negotiate with traders and propose relocation options.

Maimunah dismissed allegations of bias in DBKL’s decision-making, stating that all actions were based on technical assessments, traffic studies, and public feedback from four engagement sessions.

“The road-widening proposal dates back to 2017, following complaints about congestion and narrow lanes.

Since then, we’ve studied alternatives and revised the plan based on residents’ input,“ she said. - Bernama