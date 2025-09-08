Security tightened at Bintulu LNG facilities following security threat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has ordered immediate security enhancement at all Liquefied Natural Gas facilities in Bintulu, Sarawak following a security threat.

The National Security Council confirmed the security directive in an official statement issued today.

Security forces and relevant agencies have initiated immediate investigations into the nature of the threat.

The council has urged the public to refrain from speculation regarding the security situation.

Regular updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and the situation develops.

National security agencies remain on high alert and have implemented comprehensive control measures against the potential threat.

All security protocols remain active to address any possible eventuality at the critical energy infrastructure facilities. – Bernama