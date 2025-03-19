PETALING JAYA: In certain parts of the world, elderly people are reportedly committing crimes not out of necessity but in search of companionship and care within prison walls.

The growing trend, observed in countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom, highlights the devastating effects of loneliness among old people.

In Japan, a tragic case involved an elderly woman who intentionally committed crimes to be imprisoned, hoping to find shelter and care after being abandoned.

The 81-year-old woman, only known as Akiyo, as reported by CNN, has been jailed twice for theft after first stealing food while she was in her 60s and later repeating it when survival on a pension became difficult.

Could such a phenomenon occur in Malaysia? While there are no reported cases of seniors deliberately seeking imprisonment in Malaysia, experts warn that social isolation and economic struggles among the elderly are growing concerns.

Universiti Teknologi Mara gerontologist Dr Nur Amalina Aziz said considering Malaysia is well-known as a multi-racial and multi-religious society, older persons might not resort to such drastic measures to escape loneliness.

“However, this issue can be related to the increasing number of admissions to old folk homes each year, due to lack of housing, income and children to care for them.

“Among the primary factors contributing to older people committing crimes are poverty and social isolation. For some, being sent to prison becomes the last option to escape dire conditions such as loneliness and emptiness, social stigma and poverty.”

Nur Amalina said as elderly people are left alone over time, loneliness and social isolation could worsen their condition, leading to cognitive decline, severe depression and a reduced quality of life, ultimately increasing the risk of mortality.

She said according to the World Health Organisation, socially isolated older people face a 50% increase in risk of dementia, a 30% increase in risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease, and a 25% increase in risk of early death.

Nur Amalina said considering their mental and physical well-being are crucial, it is risky for older individuals to live on their own, especially if they suffer from chronic illnesses.

“My advice to those living alone or experiencing loneliness is to stay active, embrace the simple joys of life, spend time on activities that bring you peace and surround yourself with the people you cherish. Remember, you are never alone.”