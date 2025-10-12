Seetee Aisah waqf land development brings long-term benefits to Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Seetee Aisah waqf land has become a prime example of how waqf assets can be developed to provide continuous benefits to the Muslim community.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid said various mixed-phase developments are underway on the 17-acre waqf land through a strategic partnership between the Penang Islamic Religious Council and UDA Holdings Berhad.

Currently Taman Waqf Seetee Aisah Phases 2 and 3 and Taman Sultan Sallehuddin Phases 1B and 2B are actively being implemented with an investment of nearly 250 million ringgit.

“The first phase of the project was completed in 2012 and as a result we have generated annual rental income of around 480,000 ringgit with a significant portion of these proceeds distributed to the beneficiaries including Permatang Janggus Mosque and the needy in the state,“ he said after officiating the Jelajah Takaful Masuk Kampung Carnival at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Ara.

Mohamad was commenting on the government’s continued commitment to promoting the concept of waqf for the welfare of the ummah as outlined in the MADANI Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said UDA Holdings Berhad is leading the development of waqf land in Penang through the Taman Waqf Seetee Aisah Phases 2 and 3 and Taman Sultan Sallehuddin Phases 1B and 2B with a total investment of nearly 250 million ringgit.

Mohamad added that the second and third phases of the project in collaboration with UDA Holdings are expected to be launched by the Prime Minister in early 2026.

He said this major project demonstrates the commitment of the federal government the state government and MAINPP in enhancing the economic potential of waqf and strengthening the spirit of Islam through development based on social justice and welfare.

Mohamad also added that the senior citizens’ independent living project in Pongsu Seribu is expected to begin next year through a strategic partnership between the Retirement Fund and MAINPP.

He said the one-stop centre concept project is expected to be completed in two to three years with a memorandum of agreement to be signed next month in the presence of the Prime Minister.

“A total of 290 homes will be built with a budget of 35 million ringgit for this project marking the government’s high commitment to ensuring the well-being of the elderly in line with Islamic principles,“ he said. – Bernama