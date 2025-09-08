Segamat and Batu Pahat to be included in seismic hazard zone map

SEGAMAT: The federal government recommends including Segamat and Batu Pahat districts in the Malaysian Seismic Hazard Zone Map.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan stated this update will ensure future building designs incorporate seismic safety factors.

The updated hazard map will require development projects to use high-quality concrete and steel meeting MS EN 1998 National Annex standards.

Building designs must withstand earthquakes using seismic factors calculated from the Peak Ground Acceleration Hazard Map.

Segamat currently falls outside existing hazard zones and therefore does not require higher seismic standards.

Recent earthquake incidents demonstrate the urgent need to include both districts in the updated hazard map.

The Department of Mineral and Geoscience created the seismic hazard map for geodisaster management purposes.

This map provides crucial information about potential seismic tremor levels across different Malaysian zones.

The data supports infrastructure planning, increases public disaster awareness, and strengthens agency preparedness.

Ahmad Maslan further suggested installing seismometers in risk areas for early tremor warnings.

He emphasized the importance of durable and safe future government buildings and public infrastructure.

Malaysia currently operates 80 seismic stations nationwide with six located in Johor.

Johor’s seismic stations include two in Johor Bahru and one each in Kluang, Batu Pahat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Recent assessments identified 15 government buildings with minor damage requiring RM550,000 in repairs.

The earthquakes also affected 62 private houses and two suraus across the affected districts.

Johor experienced at least eight tremors between August 24 and September 3 this year.

Six tremors occurred in Segamat while two were recorded in Batu Pahat during this period. – Bernama