KUALA LUMPUR: Segamat has become the latest district in Johor to be affected by floods, while in Sabah, the number of evacuees continues to rise, as of 4 pm today.

In JOHOR, two temporary relief centres have been opened in Segamat, raising the number of those displaced by the floods in the state to 195 people, from 60 families as of 4 pm, compared with 148 victims, from 48 families, recorded this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that three temporary relief centres are currently in operation - one in Batu Pahat and two in Segamat, which were opened at 1 pm today.

He added that eight rivers in the state are at alert level, including Sungai Senggarang in Batu Pahat, with a reading of 3.09 metres, and Sungai Batu Pahat at 2.30 metres.

“In Segamat, three river locations showing concerning water levels are Sungai Muar at Kampung Tekam Jetty (3.44m), Buloh Kasap (8.51m), and Kampung Awat (19.07m),” he said in a statement.

He added that other rivers currently at alert level include Sungai Pulai in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian, with a reading of 1.88 metres, Sungai Belemang Besar at Simpang 5 Darat, Tangkak (4.08 metres), and Sungai Endau in Kampung Labong, Mersing (1.01 metres).

In SABAH, the number of flood evacuees rose to 890 individuals, from 259 families, as of this evening, compared with 875 people, from 254 families, recorded earlier in the day. Evacuees are being housed in 10 temporary relief centres (PPS).

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, Nabawan remains the worst-hit area, with 467 people, from 119 families, sheltering in six centres, followed by Sook (239 people, 79 families, two centres), Beaufort (108 people, 40 families, one centre) and Keningau (76 people, 21 families, one centre).

“A total of 40 villages were affected by the floods, with 30 villages in Nabawan, six villages in Beaufort and two villages each in Sook and Keningau,” it said in a statement, today.