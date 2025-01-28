PETALING JAYA: For the first time, Majlis Perbandaran Segamat (MPS) has adorned Segamat town with vibrant red lanterns in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.

The project, which began on January 22, has seen approximately 200 lanterns installed by council workers at key locations, including the First Bridge, Second Bridge, Lorong Bawah Pokok, and the Segamat Arts and Culture Lane.

Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim, expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting its significance in fostering unity and celebrating cultural heritage.

“This beautiful display reflects the values of inclusivity and shared prosperity that define Malaysia MADANI,” she said.

Ng extended her thanks to MPS president Mohd Helmi Sha’ri, and district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi for their instrumental roles in bringing this initiative to life.

“Their unwavering support and leadership deserve recognition for making this celebration truly special,” she added.

Ng emphasised that the lantern display not only brightens Segamat town but also symbolises harmony among its diverse communities. “This isn’t just about decorations—it’s about showing that Segamat is a place where all cultures are celebrated and where everyone feels at home. I hope this becomes a cherished annual tradition.”

MPS president Mohd Helmi, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the council’s commitment to fostering unity through cultural initiatives.

“I wish all who celebrate a prosperous and joyful New Year filled with blessings, happiness, and good health.

“Let us celebrate this occasion in harmony with our loved ones and continue to uphold the values that make Malaysia truly special. Gong Xi Fa Cai!”.

“The lanterns are more than just a festive display. They represent the spirit of togetherness and harmony in Segamat. We want to create a joyful atmosphere for everyone, be it residents or visitors returning home to celebrate,” he said.