PETALING JAYA: Stern action must be taken based on existing regulations and laws despite ERA FM having issued an apology, said R. Yuneswaran.

“I was appalled to see an insulting video by an ERA FM staff who made a joke out of the sacred kavadi dance in front of a crowd of colleagues chanting “Vel Vel”,” he said in a statement today.

Yuneswaran also expressed his gladness following Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s statement, ordering MCMC to conduct a detailed investigation.

“This includes summoning Astro and the management of the radio station to MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation.”

The first-term lawmaker opined that the video is an unprovoked insult to the faith and traditions of Hindus in Malaysia.

“We are a nation based on respect and tolerance and it shocks me that this is going on in a high profile media organisation,” he added.

ALSO READ: M’sians outraged after video of local radio station DJs mocking Hindu faith goes viral