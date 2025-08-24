Segamat police receive three property damage reports after earthquake

JOHOR BAHRU: Segamat police have received three reports of property damage following this morning’s minor earthquake.

Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah confirmed no injuries or casualties were reported from the seismic activity.

“Monitoring will be continued to ensure Segamat is safe, especially concerning security and public order,“ he stated in an official release.

He advised residents to report any emergency incidents to their nearest police station or the Segamat district police headquarters at 07-932422.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department detected two tremors, beginning with a 4.1 magnitude quake in Segamat at 6.13 am.

A second tremor measuring 2.8 magnitude occurred at 9 am in the Yong Peng area near Batu Pahat district, approximately 28 kilometers northwest of Kluang. – Bernama