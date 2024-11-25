Seizures worth RM87.03m recorded in Op Tiris 3.0 - Armizan

ALOR GAJAH: A total of RM87.03 million in seizures were recorded under Op Tiris 3.0 which was implemented from Jan 1 to Nov 22, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said a total of 39,069 inspections were also carried out nationwide with 2,521 cases recorded in addition to the arrest of 604 individuals involving locals and foreigners.

“Meanwhile, for Op Kesan, from Jan 1 to Sept 23, 2024, KPDN carried out 50,725 premises inspections and received 106 public complaints nationwide,“ he told reporters after the KPDN 2024 Basic Enforcement Science Course Graduation Parade here today.

A total of 284 officers, namely 244 newly appointed officers, 40 promoted officers (KPSL) and serving officers (PSB), completed the course.

Meanwhile, Armizan said KPDN had drawn up an omnipresence strategy to increase the presence of the ministry’s enforcement machinery in the field starting January to ensure that the control and monitoring aspects were strengthened, including implementing follow-up actions on every complaint and report received by the ministry from various parties.

He said the omnipresence strategy was drawn up in line with the implementation of KITA GEMPUR which encompasses the roles of four stakeholder components, namely government agencies (K), industry players (I), compliance with the code of conduct (T) and public participation (A) in the Movement to Combat Manipulation and Leakage (GEMPUR).

“Although the KITA GEMPUR movement involves the four components that I mentioned earlier, ultimately it will return to its centre, which is the follow-up action that will be taken by our KPDN enforcers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said KPDN is facing challenges with its regulatory area being too wide and logistical issues, as well as the high population density and number of business premises.

He said for example, the Kapit branch of the KPDN has the largest regulatory area of ​​38,934 square kilometers (km) covering two parliamentary constituencies and six state constituencies, while the Johor Bharu branch of KPDN has a high population density and business premises involving six parliamentary and 13 state constituencies.

“So far we have 75 KPDN offices involving state branch offices and sub-branch offices compared to 162 district administrations... this means we are still unable to place (officers and personnel) according to district administrations due to the constraints of the number of enforcement officers we have.

“Despite the existence of these challenges, KPDN will always be committed to ensuring that the responsibility entrusted to us is to create healthy domestic trade, which is able to protect the interests of consumers, including ensuring that government subsidies, whether subsidised controlled goods, reach the target group,“ he said.