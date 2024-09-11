SejaTi MADANI: DPM wants community to implement prog well

BETONG: Communities that receive funds from the MADANI Community Prosperity Programme (SejaTi MADANI) need to ensure that their socio-economic improvement programmes are properly implemented.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was to ensure economic improvement could be transferred to the respective community areas as a result of the grant of the funds.

“With the existence of this fund, the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) does not have to often request allocations from their representatives and with the income they generate through the fund, JKKK can develop their local economy,“ he said.

He said this at the SejaTi MADANI Mock Check Presentation Ceremony at Kabong District level amounting to RM8,397,110 involving 88 programmes.

Among the programmes involved are cattle farming, agricultural equipment rental services and event management equipment rental services.

According to Fadillah, the largest number of approved applications for the funds were from Kabong district.

He said the number of applications showed that the community in Kabong understood the function and importance of the programme inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and hoped that the programmes implemented through the fund could change the face of Kabong district in the future.