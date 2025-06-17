IPOH: Kampung Kuak Hulu in Pengkalan Hulu, one of three villages under the supervision of Kolej Komuniti Gerik, has been selected to receive an allocation of RM100,000 under the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI) initiative for its sustainable ‘betik sekaki’ (one-foot papaya) planting project.

Kampung Kuak Hulu SejaTi MADANI project chairman, Mohd Zaidi Bakri, said the initiative, undertaken by the Kampung Kuak Hulu Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK), aims to help local residents generate income through modern and sustainable agricultural practices.

“Since its implementation in early July last year, the programme has benefited 10 participants. Moreover, it has established an integrated development model that connects the local community with an educational institution,” he added.

“The project also supports the sustainability of the village economy by harnessing its true potential, while empowering the community through training, active participation, and shared responsibility,” he said in a statement issued by Kolej Komuniti Gerik today.

Mohd Zaidi added that each participant is expected to earn a net return of between RM2,000 and RM2,500 once the crops bear fruit, depending on market prices.

Meanwhile, Kampung Kuak Hulu JPKK chairman, Mohd Nazri Md Midah, in the same statement, said that, to prevent fruit oversupply, the JPKK, in collaboration with Kolej Komuniti Gerik, had organised a course on processing papaya into chilli sauce and fruit jam.

He noted that the SejaTi MADANI Project, an initiative inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to be expanded to other areas, with a specific focus on local food production, thereby contributing to the national food security chain.

“The MADANI sustainability project involving one-foot papaya planting is one of JPKK’s initiatives to encourage youth participation in the agricultural sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, the college said that the community fund is part of the government’s effort to promote inclusive community development by harnessing local potential. The villages involved are positioned as key drivers of development through the implementation of high-impact projects aligned with the values of Malaysia MADANI.

SejaTi MADANI is a government initiative under the MADANI framework, aimed at stimulating economic activity at the community level and increasing household income by providing allocations of up to RM100,000 to eligible communities.

The initiative complements the broader MADANI Economy Framework, which prioritises the well-being of the people by raising the income floor and strengthening the community-based economy.