Selangor allocates RM1.185m to empower Indian community education development programmes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has allocated RM1.185 million for two main programmes to empower Indian community education development for 2025.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said under the School Bus Fare Subsidy, Tamil national type school (SJKT) students from families earning a household income of RM2,000 and below will receive a cash donation of RM300 per person annually.

Also, Indian students from the B40 category who manage to further their studies to public and private institutions of higher learning will be assisted under the B40 Indian Students Fees Assistance Programme.

“Under this programme, one-off aid of up to RM5,000 for a bachelor’s degree programme and RM3,000 for a diploma will be given to every student throughout the duration of their studies and channelled directly to the institution’s treasury,” he said when presenting the Selangor Budget 2025 at the Selangor state legislative assembly here today.

To celebrate the religious diversity in Selangor, Amirudin said the state government allocated RM4 million under the Selangor Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Taoist Religious Special Committee for 2025.

“Allocations for non-Islamic houses of worship is a form of donation as proof of the state government’s care and can be used for matters such as repairs to existing structures, religious education conducted at the houses of worship and purchasing equipment to hold religious classes.

“Most recently, the allocation has been expanded to Chinese cemetery associations for donations under religious activities in the form of festivals that can be applied every two years,” he added.

The Selangor Budget 2025, with the theme ‘Selangor Dinamik: Cita Sempurna Malaysia MADANI’, has a total allocation of RM3 billion.