Selangor allocates RM6 mln for Aidiladha qurban livestock

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM6 million to provide 700 cows and 1,000 goats for the qurban ritual at mosques and surau throughout the state in conjunction with Aidiladha next month.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the livestock would be distributed to eligible recipients, including senior state government officials, mosques, and local community groups.

“The Selangor Qurban Contribution Programme (PSKNS) is a state government initiative coordinated by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) for seven consecutive years, funded through the Trust Fund for Contributions from State-Owned Companies, Statutory Bodies and Agencies of the Selangor state government,” he said.

He added that PKPS, as the programme’s implementing agency, manages all aspects of procurement, administration, and finance, under close monitoring by the PSKNS main committee chaired by state Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim.

He said this in a speech delivered by Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin at the PSKNS official launch and voucher handover ceremony at Dewan Raja Muda Musa, here today.

At the same time, Amirudin also reminded PSKNS organisers to ensure that the donated cattle and goats meet the religious requirements for the qurban ritual.

He said all donated animals must meet the criteria set by Islamic law, including being free from defects, in good health, and having reached the required age of maturity.

“We do not want last-minute issues where animals are returned to suppliers due to failing to meet the criteria.

“Therefore, I urge all parties, especially mosque and surau committees, to conduct early checks to ensure a smooth qurban process,” he said.