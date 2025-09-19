Selangor approves panel to assess Putra Heights gas explosion report

SUBANG JAYA: The Selangor State Executive Council Meeting has approved an eight-member independent committee to assess the investigation report on the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated the panel includes two opposition representatives and professionals from various specialist fields including slopes and oil and gas.

He confirmed that 79 houses in Taman Putra Harmoni require redevelopment under Sime Darby Property’s management with only 49 owners agreeing to the rebuilding works.

Amirudin noted that 120 moderately damaged houses are undergoing repairs with 86 claims totalling RM3.9 million submitted and 61 payments already settled.

He added that three of eleven units in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have been rebuilt with the remainder expected by October’s end.

The state secretary will soon meet the approved panel members to begin their evaluation of the technical report from police, fire, and DOSH investigations.

Sixty-three homeowners have submitted repair claims valued at RM1.7 million in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru with payments made to fifty claimants. – Bernama