PETALING JAYA: The Selangor legislative assembly has received feedback from state police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan regarding the acid attack on Selangor FC’s key player Faisal Halim. .

Deputy State Speaker Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin has informed the assembly about a response received from the Selangor police chief referring to a motion filed by Abbas Salimmi Che Adzmi (PH-Amanah), the New Straits Times reported.

“The police take this investigation seriously. The case has been taken over by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, which has the expertise and tools to better identify and capture the suspects in this incident,” said Kamri who read out Hussein’s response.

ALSO READ: Investigation into Faisal Halim’s case ongoing - IGP

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the probe into the acid attack on the footballer was still ongoing.

Razarudin confirmed that 23 individuals have been questioned along with three men detained by police so far.

The 26-year-old 2023 Asian Cup top scorer became victim of an acid attack on May 5, causing him to sustain fourth degree burns on several parts of his body.

ALSO READ: Selangor FC to take its case against MFL to CAS