Selangor FC to take its case against MFL to CAS

SELANGOR Football Club (SFC) is expected to take its case against Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) to International Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) over its controversial sanctions against the club for withdrawing from the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10.

According to Harian Metro, Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed that SFC has hired lawyers and will continue to appeal and escalate the matter to higher judiciary.

“The previous MFL decision was harsher, but after the intervention of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, there was reconsideration.”

“However, SFC will still pursue the appeal and take it to a higher level,“ he said.

He said this while wrapping up an emergency motion condemning extreme acts of violence against sports athletes in the Selangor state assembly, yesterday afternoon.

He strongly emphasised Selangor’s vehement rejection of such violent culture.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for his concern regarding the issue we discussed today.

“Previously, we didn’t see any tension in this sport that needed a Sultan’s intervention, and we respect ‘Daulat Tuanku as the voice of the people,“ he said.

The Selangor state assembly, yesterday evening approved the emergency motion condemning extreme acts of violence against sports athletes, especially Faisal Halim who was attacked with acid in May.

The motion was brought by the Seri Serdang assemblyman Abbas Azmi, and was discussed by five assemblymen representing all parties before being unanimously agreed upon all 56 Selangor assemblymen.

