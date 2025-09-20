Malaysia to showcase AI academic strength globally with new education partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital will engage with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education to strengthen collaboration in showcasing Malaysia’s academic expertise in artificial intelligence globally.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that Malaysia possesses exceptional local talent in AI education and plans to organise a programme highlighting these capabilities with international partners.

“We can emphasise that Malaysia not only has the infrastructure but also the educational expertise and student talent to position the country as a hub for AI education,“ he told reporters after launching the Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025.

The hackathon entered the ASEAN Records as the Largest On-Site AI Hackathon with 1,741 participants comprising university students and industry professionals.

Gobind added that the event aligns with the ministry’s policy to promote innovation in AI and leverage technology to create digital solutions.

The Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation organised the event in collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and Amazon Web Services.

APU noted the hackathon brought together future talent, academia, and industry leaders to drive Malaysia’s digital economy while securing ASEAN Records recognition.

The event featured 20 industry mentors and offered a prize pool of 110,000 ringgit, standing as one of the largest AWS-powered university hackathons in the Asia Pacific region. – Bernama