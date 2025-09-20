Indonesia volcano erupts with highest alert level after multiple blasts

JAKARTA: A volcano in eastern Indonesia has erupted multiple times, sending a massive ash column kilometres into the sky after authorities raised its alert level to the highest status.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano on Flores island, began a series of eruptions on Friday evening with the largest blast occurring at 10:46 pm local time.

The volcanic activity continued into Saturday morning with several more eruptions recorded by Indonesia’s volcanology agency.

The geology agency elevated the volcano’s alert level to the highest of Indonesia’s four-tiered system on Friday night before the major eruptions began.

Geology agency head Muhammad Wafid warned residents and tourists to stay at least six kilometres from the volcano’s crater due to the dangerous conditions.

“Volcanic ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s eruption could also disrupt airport operations and flight paths if it spreads towards the airport area and aircraft routes,“ he stated.

Wafid additionally cautioned communities near rivers to remain alert for potential lahar floods consisting of volcanic mud and debris flows during heavy rainfall.

Frans Seda airport in Maumere on Flores island suspended all domestic flight operations following the volcanic eruptions.

Airport head Partahian Panjaitan confirmed authorities would monitor developments on Sunday before deciding whether to resume operations.

The volcano previously erupted in July with an 18-kilometre ash tower that forced the cancellation of 24 flights at Bali’s international airport.

Bali’s airport operated normally without disruption on Saturday according to spokesperson Gede Eka Sandi Asmadi.

Laki-Laki, meaning “man” in Indonesian, forms a twin volcano system with the taller 1,703-metre Perempuan volcano whose name means “woman.”

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” tectonic boundary. – AFP