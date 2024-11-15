Selangor Budget 2025: Selangor to carry on entertainment duty reduction policy

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has decided to reduce entertainment duties to encourage more tourists to visit the state in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year 2025.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the entertainment duty exemption for local artistes will also be carried on next year, while for international artistes, it will be reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

“The move is to allow more Selangorians to enjoy the arrival of international artistes to spur the creative and music industries in Selangor,” he said when tabling the Selangor Budget 2025 at the Selangor state legislative assembly here today.

He pointed out that entertainment duty for ticketed exhibitions would also be reduced from 25 per cent to 15 per cent in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year 2025, and that the reductions would have a financial implication of RM13.17 million throughout next year.

“Even with the financial implication, the administration believed that the cost savings in the hands of consumers will bring benefits to small and medium entreprises that operate throughout the entire performance and concerts, besides encouraging youth to hone their talents,” he added.

Amirudin said that RM8 million has been allocated to conduct promotion programmes and tourism events, along with upgrading tourist attractions.

The Selangor government has previously set a target of over 8 million domestic and international tourist arrivals in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year 2025, based on the various programmes for tourists, which will have a positive impact on industry operators.