Selangor Crown Prince to marry on 2 October in royal ceremony

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor has announced that the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah will marry his partner Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz on 2 October.

The Royal Wedding Ceremony will take place at the Royal Mosque of Istana Alam Shah in Klang.

The Royal Ceremonial Sitting and Royal Banquet will follow at the Balairung Seri and Balai Santapan of Istana Alam Shah on 22 October.

A Yasin recital and prayers for blessings will be held on 25 September at all mosques throughout Selangor.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department will organise these prayers for the smooth execution of all wedding events.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has also consented to attend the Prayers for Blessings ceremony at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam.

He will be accompanied by Tengku Amir Shah at this event on 25 September. – Bernama