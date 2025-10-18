Selangor eradicates hardcore poverty with targeted aid programmes

KLANG: The Selangor State Government has successfully eradicated hardcore poverty throughout the state through proactive measures that immediately identified affected individuals.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed he receives updated lists of affected individuals every six months for continued connection with assistance programmes.

These aid instruments include the Selangor Sejahtera Living Assistance and zakat funds for comprehensive support.

“The state government has spent substantially to eliminate hardcore poverty, beginning with 700 identified individuals now reduced to 300 cases.”

“This involves financial assistance where we supplement requirements with zakat funds and Social Welfare Department support for Muslim recipients.”

He confirmed non-Muslim recipients receive equivalent support through state government programmes and Social Welfare Department assistance.

Amirudin stated his administration now focuses on completely ending poverty in Selangor through methodical approaches.

These planned poverty eradication methods will be formally presented in the upcoming Selangor Budget 2026.

The State Development Action Council Meeting identified approximately 2,000 individuals currently at risk of falling into hardcore poverty.

These vulnerable individuals face challenges including being bedridden or confronting other pressing personal circumstances.

“Although not yet categorised as hardcore poor, we will actively address their problems to prevent them slipping into that category.”

“We aim to help them exit poverty completely through budgetary interventions we are formulating.”

The same disciplined approach continues with six-monthly progress reports and coordinated assistance provision.

For bedridden individuals or those unable to work, the government provides support before they descend into absolute poverty.

This intervention strategy ensures they can at least maintain basic living standards despite their limitations. – Bernama