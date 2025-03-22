PORT KLANG: Selangor is the first state in the country to have a food warehouse, or Selangor Food Warehouse (GMS), in its bid to strengthen the carbohydrate and protein supply security system, especially during unforeseen emergencies.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the launch of the GMS, an effort of the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS), at the Tiong Nam Logistics Warehouse here, will see it housing a total of 5,000 tonnes of rice and one million kilogrammes (kg) of frozen meat for a specified period.

“The plan is that if there is an emergency, major disaster or pandemic and movement is restricted, we are confident the food supplies can last at least three months (with the presence of the GMS), besides being a buffer for the price of goods.

“The stock will not be kept forever, instead they will be stored for up to a specified period before being removed and replaced. The supplies will also be sold through the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) and Ehsan Mart programmes at 15 to 20 per cent lower than market prices,” he said.

He told reporters this at a media conference after officiating the launch of the GMS at Port Klang here today, which was also attended by Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim and PKPS Group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi.

Amirudin said the implementation of the GMS is part of the state government’s continuous efforts to improve the food supply system and keep food supply prices affordable, particularly for the needy.

He said that besides being committed to becoming a leader in strengthening the country’s food security, the implementation of the GMS also functions as a strategic link in creating a sustainable and efficient food supply chain.

“We hope this initiative can be a model for other states in strengthening their food supply systems for the benefit of Malaysians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that the state government, through PKPS, currently rents part of the Tiong Nam Logistics Warehouse while awaiting the completion of its own warehouse in Kuala Selangor.

“We have identified a site for the new warehouse and are awaiting the planning approval.

“We expect to have our own food warehouse, measuring 4.046 hectares (10 acres) within one and a half years in Kuala Selangor,” he said.

In another development, Mohamad Khairil said that as a Selangor government agency responsible for the agriculture and agro-food sector, PKPS will always be ready to play a key role in strengthening the state’s food supply chain.

“This GMS is the state government’s strategic initiative arising from its concern for the needs of its people, particularly in facing crises such as natural disasters, epidemics and disruptions in global food supplies,” he said in his speech today.

He added that over RM90 million has been allocated since 2022 for the implementation of the JER and GMS programmes, including contributions from the state government and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).