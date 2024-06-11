Selangor first state to submit SDG report to UN

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has become the first state in Malaysia to submit a sustainable development goals (SDG) report to the United Nations (UN).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the Voluntary Sub-National Review (VSR) or SDG project report, published by PLANMalaysia Selangor in 2022, was submitted to the UN last year.

He explained that the report outlines plans to achieve sustainable development and is a resolution derived from the World Urban Forum (WUF) that Selangor attended in 2019.

“This reflects the Selangor government’s commitment to implementing the SDGs in alignment with the UN’s global goals,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

Amirudin and a delegation from Selangor are currently in Egypt to attend the 12th WUF at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo.

According to the post, Amirudin also officiated the Selangor Pavilion at the “Malaysia House,“ which gathered 12 local authorities and launched the VSR or SDG project report published by PLANMalaysia Selangor.

At the event, six local authorities also submitted their respective Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) - Shah Alam City Council, Subang Jaya City Council, Klang Royal City Council, Sepang Municipal Council, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, and Hulu Selangor Municipal Council.