Selangor forest fire under control, peatland monitoring continues

SHAH ALAM: The forest fires affecting several areas in Selangor have been successfully contained, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. However, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring peatland zones due to their heightened fire risk and prolonged extinguishing challenges.

“There were three fire incidents, namely in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Kajang and Seri Gombak. But Alhamdulillah they were brought under control immediately,“ said Amirudin. He added that ongoing surveillance in Kuala Kubu Bharu aims to prevent reignition, with particular concern for peatland fires, which require extensive operations to manage.

Speaking after launching the third Selangor Children’s Book Festival at the PKNS Complex, Amirudin noted that the state government, through Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin and the State Disaster Management Unit, is conducting daily haze monitoring. Increased patrols in high-risk zones aim to prevent recurring fires.

On the book festival, Amirudin highlighted its role in supporting the local publishing industry, particularly for children’s literature. Over 160 stalls and an estimated 80,000 visitors are expected at the four-day event, showcasing works from publishers and child-focused organisations. - Bernama