KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government is currently drafting a water master plan to address issues related to long-term water supply, pollution and solving flood problems in certain areas of the state in a holistic manner.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the master plan, which will be used as a guideline in managing water resources, includes aspects of storage, location of reservoirs and long-term flood control systems, is expected to be completed within a year.

“If there is less water, we face supply problems, but if there is more, there will be floods and this master plan will take both aspects into account comprehensively.

“So far, more than 100 ponds have been identified throughout the state and most of them are in the process of being gazetted as strategic storage areas,“ he said when met by reporters after the handover ceremony of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) Package A and C project, here today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the implementation of SJAM is part of the state government’s proactive steps to ensure sufficient raw water supply for at least the next 50 years.

He said SJAM is expected to be one of the biggest initiatives in the history of Selangor’s water management towards ensuring a more stable water supply, and this step forward is needed in facing the effects of climate change and rapid development.

Amirudin said the handover of the two packages complemented the other two packages that had been operating previously, thus ensuring a continuous water supply to four million residents in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

He said that in total, RM320 million was spent on the construction of SJAM with the aim of ensuring water supply to 1.2 million water user accounts in Selangor is guaranteed even during times of pollution.

“I wouldn’t dare say 100 per cent but more than 90 per cent will be ensured of receiving continuous water supply despite the possibility of several other unavoidable challenges,“ he said.