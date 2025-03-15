Selangor gov’t to assist storm-hit families in Sekinchan

SABAK BERNAM: The Selangor government will assist the 48 families that were affected by a storm that hit Taman Ria, Sekinchan near here on March 11 through cash aid and basic necessities.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the aid will be channelled through the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), the Sekinchan state assemblyman’s office and Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) (MBI Selangor).

The Sekinchan assemblyman said they were also trying to gather as many parties that are interested to help reduce the burden of the victims so that they can return to their homes as soon as possible.

“We are trying our best to help the victims by giving a one-off allocation totalling RM30,000 to the family, and that doesn’t include the LZS aid totalling RM100,300 to 27 families that can be used to repair homes.

“In addition, I have discussed with MBI Selangor and they agreed to work together to speed up aid to repair homes,” he told reporters at the relief centre at Dewan Seri Sekinchan after presenting aid to the victims here today.

LZS Asnaf Distribution Operation Division deputy head Md Yusmizan Yusof was also present to present aid according to the estimated damage of each home.

Meanwhile, Ng urged Sekinchan residents to be cautious and ready to face various phenomena throughout the inter-monsoon period.

“Records of impact studies show that Sekinchan and Sabak Bernam is full of flat areas such as padi fields, which makes it prone to small-scale storms,” he said.

Ng also presented donations totalling RM20,000 to 10 mosques and RM500 to 20 suraus in Sekinchan.