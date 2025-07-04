Selangor govt allocates RM7.35 mil in rental assistance for victims of Putra Heights pipeline fire

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM7.35 million to cover six months of rental assistance for 613 households affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights last week.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that each household will be given RM2,000 a month each to help alleviate the financial difficulties they faced due to the tragic incident.

He added that the decision to provide rental assistance, rather than placing victims in temporary shelters, was made to give affected families the freedom to choose where they wish to live.

“Previously we wanted to provide temporary homes, but there are those that complain that the location is far,” he told a press conference at the at the Selangor State Secretariat Building here yesterday.

The Gombak parliamentarian said that the victims are also free to rent Airbnb units near Putra Heights, adding that the company will also offer two months of free rental to help ease their burden.

Meanwhile, the 613 households displaced by the Putra Heights explosion will receive the promised financial aid, with support from the federal government, the Selangor state government, and national oil and gas company Petronas.

He added that the final list of victims, including room renters residing in the damaged units, was confirmed by the state government on Sunday.

“For property owners whose homes suffered total loss, Petronas will provide RM5,000 to be distributed by the state government. Additionally, they will receive another RM5,000 from the federal government, bringing the total compensation to RM10,000,” he said.

“Meanwhile, properties that were affected, including those of tenants, will receive a total of RM5,000, comprising RM2,500 from Petronas and RM2,500 from the federal government.

Amirudin said the total value of losses and damage to residences involved in the gas pipeline is estimated at RM65.4 million.

He said inspections were carried out on 437 homes, which were classified as either completely destroyed, partially damaged, or affected but not burned.

Among them, 81 homes were completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40% , 81 were partially damaged, and 57 were affected but not burned. The remaining 218 houses were not affected.

Amirudin also commended all enforcement agencies involved in containing the blaze earlier this month, noting that their swift action helped save an estimated RM285.9 million worth of assets and property.

“The evaluation on the destruction of public infrastructure and nearby areas is still ongoing,” he said.

Amirudin said that they have also extended the inspection radius from the initial 290 square metres to 325 square metres.

“As of today, 151 houses have been confirmed safe and the owners and residents of these homes were allowed to return, but some houses may have minor damage which the owners will have to bear the cost of repairs,” he said.

Separately, Amirudin said only 20% of the affected students involved in the morning session turned up yesterday to go to school using the transport services provided.

“Perhaps, the others are still in trauma. As such, the State Education Department will send its officers and those involved in helping the affected students who are at the relief centres to continue with their schooling,” he said.

The blaze, caused by a Petronas gas pipeline explosion at 8.10am on April 1, sent flames over 30 metres high and temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to bring the fire under control.

The explosion also created a crater 9.8 metres deep and roughly 21 by 24 metres wide. A total of 1,254 people were affected by the incident.