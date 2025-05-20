PETALING JAYA: The Selangor State Government has ordered local councils to remove advertisements promoting vape products to restrict the use of e-cigarettes, especially among the youth.

The directive follows a state coordination meeting chaired by Selangor public health and environment committee chairman, Jamaliah Jamaluddin. She said the state was considering a complete ban on vape products across Selangor.

“The meeting has decided that all local councils in Selangor take immediate action by confiscating and seizing advertisements promoting vape products across all advertising media, whether physical or digital.

This action is in line with the provisions of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2023 (Act 852), which clearly prohibits all forms of advertising, promotion, and sponsorship related to electronic smoking products,” she said in a statement.

The meeting addressed several issues related to the use and sale of vape products, including enforcement challenges, licensing, legal aspects, and monitoring.

The issue of online sales was also discussed, as it is difficult to regulate and often serves as a primary channel for teenagers to access these products, she said.

The use of vape products among teenagers has shown a significant increase, Jamaliah said, citing the 2022 National Health and Morbidity Survey, which estimated that nearly 14.9% of male teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Malaysia use vape products.

“This statistic is deeply concerning and highlights the urgent need for proactive measures at the state level,” she added.

Jamaliah also said that the state government, through the Selangor state standing committee on public health, plans to have a follow-up meeting in the near future to discuss suitable policy options before the final proposal is presented to the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) for a decision.

“The State Government also strongly encourages the active involvement of parents, educational institutions, civil society, and relevant agencies at both State and Federal levels to ensure that the measures taken are truly effective and sustainable,” she concluded.

Terengganu and Perlis have reportedly announced a ban on vape sales from August 1 while

Kedah will start phasing out renewal of vape sales licenses in the state.

Meanwhile, the Penang state government has discussed a proposal to ban the sale of vapes at all business premises on April 29.