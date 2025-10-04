Selangor govt to survey industrial impact of US tariff

SUBANG JAYA: The Selangor state government will conduct a survey this week through Invest Selangor Bhd to collect feedback from industry players on the impact of US tariffs on their businesses.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the week-long survey aims to understand their impact on companies.

“We need to understand its impact, for example, on property development and manufacturing industries.

“We will receive feedback from these sectors to prepare ourselves and assist them in any way we can,“ he said at a press conference after the Brazil x Malaysia Bilateral Semiconductor Industry Development Programme here today.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that more than 75 countries were granted a 90-day reprieve from an April 9 deadline that would have subjected them to tariffs exceeding the 10 per cent baseline, with some facing significantly higher rates.

Thailand was imposed a 36 per cent levy, Indonesia 32 per cent, Brunei and Malaysia both 24 per cent, and the Philippines 17 per cent, while Singapore faced a baseline tariff of 10 per cent.

Today, the Malaysia Semiconductor Integrated Circuit (IC) Design Park collaborated with Brazil, ChipInventor, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation, strengthen the semiconductor value chain, and nurture world-class talent in chip design and manufacturing.

The park is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia designed to drive national growth in semiconductor innovation. It brings together companies, startups, research institutions and talent development programmes under one roof.

Ng said the partnership provides a stable strategic alternative for companies seeking to mitigate risks and expand in Asia.

“Collaborations like ours with Brazil demonstrate that we can rise above trade tensions through cooperation, shared values, and open technology ecosystems.

“Brazil’s expertise in semiconductor design complements Malaysia’s strong manufacturing ecosystem. Together, we are proving that emerging economies can lead the high-tech industry through shared innovation and mutual trust,“ he said.