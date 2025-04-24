Selangor hit by flash floods

PETALING JAYA: Several districts across Selangor were hit by flash floods yesterday morning following continuous heavy rainfall, affecting numerous homes and disrupting traffic along major highways.

The worst-hit areas included Sungai Buloh, Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya, with a total of 86 houses affected, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar.

However, he said no evacuations were carried out as water levels had quickly receded in most of the affected areas.

He added that in Kampung Paya Jaras Hilir in Sungai Buloh, 80 houses were inundated, with floodwaters rising as high as three feet.

In Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh, six houses were also affected, with water levels reaching up to two feet. Residents opted not to evacuate as conditions improved.

“A car was trapped in two feet of floodwater at Persiaran Damai in Kampung Kenangan, Subang Jaya, but no injuries were reported,” Ahmad Mukhlis said in a statement.

In Petaling Jaya, a woman in her 50s had to be rescued by the public at Jalan PJU 1A/46 as her vehicle was caught in about 1.5m of water.

In Taman Tun Dr Ismail, part of a wall at an international school collapsed following a landslide yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Azkhan Hamdan said no one was injured in the incident.

“Two vehicles and several parts of the school building, including classrooms, the staff room, toilets and the library were damaged,” he said in a statement.

In another incident, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre reported a landslide at a hillside near Jalan Haji Abdullah in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, blocking access to the road.

“The department received an emergency call at 8.50am, and eight firefighters in a fire engine from the Dengkil station were despatched to the scene. No casualties were reported in the incident.”

Speaking to theSun, National Disaster Management Agency Director-General Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the agency had anticipated thunderstorms based on

alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

“However, it is difficult to predict exactly which areas will be hit by flash floods.

“Many variables contribute to these incidents, such as the intensity of rainfall, the effectiveness of local drainage systems and even tidal conditions.”

He added that inter-agency coordination was managed at the state level, with weather warnings triggering response measures from local councils and emergency units.

Although the monsoon season had ended, Khairul cautioned that localised floods could still occur due to lingering weather instability.

“We are entering a period of lower flood risk, but that does not mean we can let our guard down.

“Flash floods remain a threat when rainfall exceeds certain thresholds.”

He urged residents to remain alert and to follow instructions from local authorities during extreme weather situations.

In addition to residential areas, major roads and highways were also affected.

In a statement, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) reported flash floods at Km9.1 northbound along the Shah Alam–Subang route had blocked both the left and middle lanes until yesterday afternoon, causing severe congestion that extended all the way to the Setia Alam interchange.

A photo shared by PLUS showed a section

of the highway completely submerged, underscoring the intensity of the rainfall.

Additionally, the Shah Alam toll plaza on the Elite Highway was also affected, with floodwaters rendering both the motorcycle and left lanes impassable.

“Multiple areas across Selangor were inundated by the downpour.”