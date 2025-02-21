SHAH ALAM: Nearly half of the 29,900 jobs created in Malaysia’s aerospace industry between 2019 and 2024 are in Selangor, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Investment, Trade, and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said that, according to data from the National Aerospace Industry Coordination Office (NAICO) Malaysia, 14,300 of them are based in Selangor.

“This makes the state a key contributor to the aerospace workforce.

“The overall figure is also close to meeting the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) target of creating 30,000 aerospace job opportunities by 2025,” he said.

He was responding to an oral question from Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad (PH-Lembah Jaya) on the number of job opportunities generated through collaborations in the aerospace sector.

Ng said that to generate more job opportunities in the aerospace sector, the state government actively engages with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry players to secure high-impact work packages and quality employment opportunities.

In addition, he said the state government continues to organise career fairs to connect industry players with local talent.

“This initiative aims to ensure that the available workforce is effectively absorbed into the industry, bridging the gap between employer demands and job seekers,” he said.

At the fourth edition of the Selangor Aviation Show (SAS) last year, a total of 2,270 job opportunities were offered by various aerospace companies, with 222 positions successfully filled.

“Through these initiatives, the state government expects to create 32,000 job opportunities by 2030, aligning with the targets set in the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint (MAIB) 2030,” he added.