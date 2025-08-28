Selangor industries urged to adopt water-saving tech before tariff hike

SHAH ALAM: Industries and companies in Selangor are being urged to adopt water-efficient technologies, including the use of recycled water, ahead of the state’s new water tariff adjustment effective Sept 1.

State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the move is crucial, particularly for high-water-consuming industries, to mitigate the cost impacts following the tariff revision.

“Not all businesses will be significantly affected, but those with high usage should explore alternatives such as recycled water instead of relying solely on potable water,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor International Business Summit 2025 (SIBS 2025) here today.

Ng cited data centres as an example of efficient water use, noting they operate without the need for potable water and that operations don’t always require drinking-quality water.

“There are multiple options available. Recycled water is not only sustainable, but it also comes at a lower cost and we’re ready to facilitate supply through collaborations with Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK),” he said.

On Aug 1, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the implementation of the revised tariffs, in line with federal directives and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) guidelines.

The adjustment will affect over 2.7 million domestic and commercial accounts, aiming to strengthen treated water services and improve the operational efficiency of Air Selangor, especially in addressing climate and population challenges. – Bernama