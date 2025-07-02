Selangor JPJ reports high seatbelt compliance in bus operation

SEPANG: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recorded strong adherence to seatbelt regulations among express and tour bus drivers and passengers during the first two days of its enforcement operation, which began yesterday.

A total of 56 express buses and 23 tour buses were inspected, with full compliance observed.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan stated, “We found that all these vehicles adhered to the instructions we issued.

In Selangor, the level of compliance and cooperation from both drivers and passengers is very high.”

The operation, conducted at the northbound Dengkil rest and service (R&R) area, aims to enhance passenger safety in public transport services.

Azrin added that undercover enforcement will continue, with officers monitoring compliance while on board buses.

As of 1 pm today, five buses were inspected at the R&R area, with all passengers found wearing seat belts.

Drivers had reportedly reminded passengers to buckle up before departure.

Selangor JPJ will focus inspections on express and tour buses at major terminals, rest stops, tourist areas, and highways.

“When we find damaged seat belts, we will instruct immediate repairs and issue warnings,” Azrin said.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli recently announced that, starting July 1, wearing seat belts is mandatory for drivers and passengers of express and tour buses manufactured after January 2020.

Buses built before 2020 will be given a grace period for seatbelt installation.

Non-compliance may result in a RM300 fine for individuals, while bus companies could face legal action for failing to ensure passenger safety.