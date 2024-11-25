Selangor launches climate change policy

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Climate Change Policy, which was launched today, was formulated by taking into account various aspects and key challenges of climate change confronting the state.

State Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the policy emphasised short-term and long-term measures and planning that the state government must take to address related issues such as landslides and floods that have an impact on the people.

She said in an effort to ensure the actions outlined in the policy were implemented effectively, a series of focus group discussions were conducted with stakeholders involving local authorities (PBT), assemblymen, relevant government agencies and departments, the private sector and the local community.

“This policy was also formulated through the results of a study in collaboration with the Southeast Asia Disaster Research Centre of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (SEADPRI-UKM) which focused on three selected locations based on geographical elements of the terrain and disaster risk.

“The areas are Kuala Selangor focusing on coastal areas, Shah Alam on flash flood risks and Ampang Jaya for landslide risks,“ she told reporters after Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudn Shari launched the Selangor Climate Change Policy at Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor today.

Jamaliah said it is a major policy that integrates all climate initiatives in Selangor and provides a clear direction for governance, low-carbon development and cooperation to ensure the state’s aspirations are in line with the actions taken.

Meanwhile, Jamaliah said the Selangor State Climate Change Adaptation Centre will be established to coordinate the implementation of the policy with its pre-launch expected in December.

“This centre has been approved for its establishment by the State Executive Council (MMKN).

“It plays a leading role in strengthening mitigation and adaptation through expert and strategic planning in the use of green technology as well as conducting research and development related to disasters and the risk of climate change impacts in Selangor,“ she said.