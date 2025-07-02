Hong Kong’s Revolutionary Sauce EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M] Stuns Industry Professionals with Its Instant Boost to Flavour, Texture, and Seasoning

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 - The culinary world is abuzz with excitement as the innovative EXOTICA UMAMI (fondly referred to by Chinese speakers as “EX M”) was unveiled at a high-profile tasting event held at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong on 30th June 2025. This groundbreaking multifunctional cooking sauce, created as a modern alternative to salt, soy sauce, and MSG, captivated the palates of top chefs and hospitality professionals with its transformative ability to elevate dishes to extraordinary levels of flavour and texture.

A Game-Changer for Chefs and Kitchens Worldwide

The versatile new seasoning and cooking sauce has been gaining attention from chefs in the restaurant industry. Invented in Hong Kong by food visionary Dan Gan, the consensus opinion agrees EXOTICA UMAMI makes food more succulent and juicy, while contributing its own distinctly addictive taste. In some cases, the sauce can further tenderize meat and produce for added .

The launch event brought together some of Hong Kong’s most esteemed culinary talents, including:

• Cheuk Man Chung, Chinese Executive Chef at New World Millennium Hotel

• Peter Lim, Executive Sous Chef at New World Millennium Hotel

• Tony Wong, Executive Chef at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

• Kenneth Loo, renowned star chef and co-host of the event

• Robert Chua, celebrated food entrepreneur

Live Demonstrations: The Taste Tests That Stole the Show

The Char Siu test

Chef Cheuk prepared two versions of char siu – the classic version and a new recipe simplified with mainly EXOTICA UMAMI 【EX M】to braise the pork before a quick roast. In the taste test, the assembled guests and audience unanimously preferred the samples incorporating [EX M] for seasoning and finishing. They suggested the flavouring liquid gave the char siu more depth in savouriness and umami, as well as making the pork more tender. Discussions concluded the sauce was able to maintain its taste integrity even after braising in high heat, something many other braised or cooking liquid agents cannot do. EXOTICA UMAMI retained its rich, deep flavour, where others began to taste sour after extended time under high heat. The herb and spice in Exotica Umami was also distinctly evident in the char siu giving the roast meat an authentically unique flavour.

The Salmon test

Chef Lim made two salmon samples using the sous vide method. A chilled fillet was vacuum marinated with just soy sauce, while a frozen (thus less flavourful and more dry) piece of fish was prepared with a EXOTICA UMAMI vacuum marinate and then finished with a brush of EX M as a finishing glaze. The post-tasting comments noted the added umami created a much stronger flavour and made the fish seem fresher even though it was previously frozen. The salmon also appeared more flaky and juicy.

The Flank Steak test

JW Marriott’s chef Wong took on the task of cooking cubes of flank steak, a traditionally tough cut, by pan-frying. He and his assistant first prepared one sample with just salt and pepper on a frying pan, and then on the other sample, he used EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M] to season the beef by drizzling directly onto the meat as it was being pan-fried. In the tasting session, people agreed flank with the natural seasoning can become very chewy, therefore, tougher to consume. However, the EXOTICA UMAMI drizzled beef instantly and noticeably had a more tender texture, along with greater flavour and juiciness. The evidence showed the liquid’s remarkable ability to raise the standard of certain meats for a higher quality eating experience. For chefs, this means saving time and costs.

EXOTICA UMAMI, as an all-in-one multifunctional cooking sauce and natural type flavour enhancer – with distinct acidic notes and a deep full-bodied umami richness – is ideal for marinating, seasoning, cooking, finishing a dish and taking it to new culinary heights.

A Culinary Innovation Rooted in History

This innovative sauce was inspired by an ancient Roman recipe but developed and created in Hong Kong at Gan’s Exotica Gelatea Restaurant. When his chef quit, Gan the proprietor was forced to take over. In an effort to improve his food, he created this marinate to add directly to his burger while grilling. The result helped earn a place on the “Ranked: the world’s best burgers” list by UK platform, Lovefood.

To further refine his revolutionary seasoning sauce, Gan put his outlet on pause for the time being. Using a mixture of pork, herb, spice and secret ingredients with time-tested fermenting techniques, Gan started experimenting with his sauce to improve it to complement the requirements for fine dining. Eventually, EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M] was created.

A Stamp of Approval from the Industry

Made in small batches, the unique sauce has already gained a stamp of approval from the hotel and restaurant industry. With the success of the dishes during the tasting event, New World Millennium Hotel has decided to launch the Exotica Umami Slow Cooked Salmon in La Table and [EX M] Char Siew in Tao Li Chinese Restaurant in addition to some menu items at their other outlets starting from July 1.

For chefs, it offers the benefit of producing consistent result, as well as saving time and money while generating more flavour. As a marinate or direct application, in some cases it can also help tenderize meat and produce.

Exclusively for Industry Professionals, Now Available for Home Chefs

Currently, EXOTICA UMAMI is exclusively available to industry professionals and not actively sold in retail. However, EXOTICA UMAMI can be purchased at the JW Marriott e-shop and will be available at Towngas Cooking Centre in Causeway Bay from 1 July for non industry professionals. For anyone interested in more information or details about the sauce or how to purchase, contact: info@exoticaconcepts.com.

More information can also be found at www.exotica-gelatea.com

