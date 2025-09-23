Selangor launches creative economy plan targeting RM20 billion by 2035

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has launched a comprehensive action plan to transform its creative industries with an ambitious revenue target.

The Selangor Creative Economy Strategy Action Plan serves as a guideline to drive the transformation of the state’s arts, culture, and digital industry players, with a target of generating RM20 billion in returns by 2035.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the action plan is expected to be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in November.

He emphasised that the creative economy sector deserved greater attention as it had significant potential, having contributed RM20 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to a recent report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Mohd Najwan revealed that of the total national creative economy contribution, RM2 billion was contributed by creative industry players in Selangor alone.

“Perhaps the figure is not very large, but it shows that the state has been able to contribute to the country’s GDP growth at the national level,” he said.

He further explained that the sector’s scope has expanded significantly beyond traditional boundaries.

“This sector is no longer just about arts and culture, but also about creating high-value jobs, driving the economy, strengthening tourism and building a global identity for Selangor,” he said, at an engagement session held in conjunction with the Selangor Creative Economy Expo 2025 (SCEE25), at the MBSA Convention Centre.

Mohd Najwan said the launch of the action plan was also in line with the call by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to develop Selangor’s creative economy sector, as outlined in the state budget last year.

The state has identified specific catalysts to achieve its ambitious goals for the creative sector.

Mohd Najwan, who is also chairman of the Selangor Creative Economy Committee, said that various initiatives have been introduced to position Selangor as a ‘trendsetter’ in the creative economy sector, which has also been recognised in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“To achieve this, six key catalysts have been identified, namely talent development, digital empowerment, access to financing, infrastructure, market access and strong governance, supported by three main strategies, beginning with sustainable economic growth to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and export opportunities,” he said.

The strategy also focuses on broadening participation and preserving cultural heritage.

“The next strategy is inclusive participation, aimed at strengthening local talent and expanding access to creative platforms, followed by cultural heritage preservation to uphold Selangor’s unique identity, through conservation, tourism and public engagement,” he said.

The action plan was launched alongside a major creative economy exhibition.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, officiated SCEE25, which will run for two days, starting today.

The event features various programmes, including engagement sessions, forums, workshops, exhibitions, CRE8Biz Xchange (business matching platform), CRE8Fund (Selangor Creative Micro Fund), CRE8Stage and memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing sessions. – Bernama