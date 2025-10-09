Selangor launches five-year digital plan to boost tech hub status

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor State government has launched the Selangor Digital Future Action Plan 2026-2030, a comprehensive roadmap designed to bolster the state’s position as Malaysia’s premier digital economy hub.

State Executive Councillor for Islamic Affairs and Innovation Culture Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision’s innovation pillar.

“Today marks not more than just the launch of a plan but it marks the beginning of a new chapter in Selangor’s digital journey that is bold, inclusive,“ he said at the launch ceremony officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Mohammad Fahmi described the five-year plan as defining Selangor’s strategic direction to become a digitally empowered and innovation-driven state.

The plan focuses on four key objectives including enabling new economic growth through digital infrastructure expansion and reducing development costs by optimising existing assets.

Other objectives include accelerating digital adoption across government and industry and identifying 5G implementation opportunities to enhance service delivery.

Mohammad Fahmi emphasised that the plan was not solely about constructing physical infrastructure but about building digital bridges connecting people to opportunities.

“Imagine a Selangor where real-time data helps government anticipate citizens’ needs before even problems arise,“ he said.

He envisioned micro, small and medium enterprises using digital tools to reach global markets and young innovators building solutions serving Malaysia and the world.

The DxF encompasses 30 initiatives ranging from a unified citizen app to centralised private cloud and sovereign digital infrastructure for AI development.

Mohammad Fahmi revealed the document outlines an estimated allocation of RM160 million over five years for building these digital systems.

The funding will be fully financed by the government or through private sector collaborations.

“I urge all of our partners in the tech ecosystem, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs to view the DxF as more than just a state plan but a shared opportunity,“ he said.

He called for ensuring the transformation remains human-centric, uplifting communities, nurturing talent and bridging the digital divide. – Bernama