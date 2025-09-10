Selangor launches solid waste master plan for structured management

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has launched the State Solid Waste and Public Cleaning Master Plan 2024-2033 to ensure more structured solid waste management.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the master plan represents a vital step toward sustainable and effective waste management aligned with state cleanliness aspirations.

He emphasised the 5R approach encompassing Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover alongside Level 4 Sanitary Landfills and Waste-to-Energy projects as key sustainable initiatives.

Amirudin highlighted the crucial role of public awareness and education regarding proper waste handling and source separation in his Facebook announcement.

The launch ceremony took place at Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah with state Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim in attendance.

Amirudin expressed confidence that joint efforts would maintain Selangor’s status as both a developed state and a truly comfortable living environment for all residents. – Bernama